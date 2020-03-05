Elementary school students from around the area celebrated the 100th day of school with a day of fun at the Tarawa Terrace Community Center, Feb. 26. Organized by the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune School Liaison Office, the event featured themed activities and local resources to get kids and parents energized to finish out the year.
“We know this is the winter slump for kids and we wanted to find a way to get kids excited about school and revved up for the rest of the year,” said Donna Grady, a School Liaison who organized the event. “All of our resources are here for families with young kids.”
30 activities, including crafts and games, were available for kids. Local organizations also educated kids on health and safety, including Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services and Semper Safe. Volunteers from across base were on hand to keep energy high and kids on track.
“I love giving back to the community,” said Lance Cpl. Matthew Swanson, 2nd Radio Battalion. “It is especially fun to come out and help with the kids. All the decorations and the crafts are awesome.”
For more information, visit http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/schools.