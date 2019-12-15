This month’s School Spotlight is on Fritz Stokes, a 2nd grader teacher at Johnson Primary School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
Stokes is in his 24th year of teaching after serving 16 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He finished his career as an Ammunitions Chief with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit. Following his military career, Stokes began his education at Coastal Carolina Community College before transferring to The University of North Carolina at Wilmington where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education.
Stokes is also active in the Onslow County community, championing causes that raise awareness for global and local issues.
Q. What encouraged you to pursue your job as an educator?
A. During one of the rare times between deployments, I accompanied my wife as she taught a Sunday school class. I quickly realized how much I enjoyed working with children engaged in the learning process and decided teaching would be my next career.
Q. What encouraged you to pursue education within your specific age level/curriculum?
A. I wanted to make a difference during the formative years, creating as many positive learning moments as possible. The second reason I chose the elementary grades is because there are too many fascinating lessons spread across all academic disciplines to limit myself to just one area.
Q. What is your main education philosophy?
A. I want students to desire more than just the basics. I want them to believe in themselves, to chase after their dreams, knowing they can achieve them if they work hard enough. I want to encourage students to look beyond what they see – and develop a passion to strive for what they can be.
Q. What is a lesson you have learned from your students?
A. I have learned that each and every child has a unique gift or strength that can flourish in such a way as to anchor them for future challenges. They all have a spark that needs fanning so as to produce a bright flame.
Q. What is your favorite part of being an educator?
A. Like so many other teachers, I love those preverbal “light bulb moments” when a student gains an understanding of something for the first time. I am always excited and honored to be helping children who will someday change the world and lead us into the future.
Q. What advice would you give to upcoming/new educators?
A. Put your students’ well-being before the demands of your educational system. I’m not saying to ignore your school district’s pacing guide, or curriculum standards. Rather, realize your students are your main priority. … The truism of the saying, “Your students don’t care about what you know until they know that you care” remains timeless. Get to know your students; it is the key to their success. Also, try to incorporate some humor in the learning environment, kids need to have some fun and laughs as they’re learning.
Q. What are three words that would describe your life outside of the classroom? (hobbies, interests, etc.)
A. God, family and community.
Q. What is a favorite memory from your teaching career?
A. I went to a local pizza place for the first time to pick up our order. A tall guy was the only employee working behind the counter. He had his back turned so I said, “Hi, I’m here to pick up an order.” Without turning, he asked for my last name. When I replied, “Stokes”, he turned around, box in hand, and asked if I had ever taught at DeLalio (Elementary.) It turns out I was his third- grade teacher years ago. He told me he was working his way through college then shared a favorite memory of me reading “Hatchet” to his class. I left with a feeling of gratitude knowing I’d shared a gift that had been given to me by my fourth grade teacher - the love for reading a good story.
Q. What advice would you give to a parent of a third grader?
A. Love conquers all. Even if you don’t like them at the moment, always love them. As they grow, it can be hard, but try and give a gradual release of responsibility for them to forge their own paths. I would also encourage parents to stay involved with their children’s education; volunteer, attend as many events as possible and let them know what they do matters to you.
Q. What changes would you like to see implemented in the school system within the next five years?
A. I would ask senior management to consider reverting back to ... a system where teachers had a greater level of autonomy and unencumbered time to meet their students’ needs … The reality of the present system is its emphasis on a centralized system that mandates impractical assessment results and impractical time-driven instruction rather than allowing the professional and highly trained educators the latitude to teach in the manner that works best for student success, just as they have done for many years.
Q. What are the biggest challenges you face as an educator in a military town?
A. When a military member deploys, especially when their absence happens during the holiday season or other special times like birthdays. Having served in the Gulf War, along with other deployments, I know firsthand how difficult times of separation can be. With some extra TLC, support from various school resources and empathetic classmates, the children of our heroes become heroes themselves and are able to keep moving forward through the challenging times.
Q. Is there anything else you’d like to share about being an educator?
A. For the most part, an educator’s experiences are similar to those of parents watching their child take his first steps or removing the training wheels of their daughter’s two-wheeler so she can ride her bike independently. Aside from supporting students’ first steps along their immediate educational journeys, the bigger picture is that educators are answering a calling with a vitally important purpose that eclipses the present day as we guide the growth of future generations. There is an inner joy and satisfaction in knowing we are doing a job that is worthwhile by making a difference in the lives of children.