Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune received a special visit from Karen Pence, Second Lady of the United States, Jan. 30. The Second Lady, accompanied by Leah Esper, wife of the Secretary of Defense, paid a visit to the Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Center.
Pence's visit focused on the center's Creative Forces Art Therapy Program. She spoke with NMCCL Art Therapists about the importance of the program in helping service members heal from mild brain injuries. Art therapy is part of the center's health care goals to treat mild concussion, combat stress, posttraumatic stress and other psychological health issues.
Four art therapy program participants, past and present, shared their experiences with Pence. Not only did they get to share their journey within the program, some even gifted Pence with pieces of their own personal artwork. Around a table displaying their art, the men shared how the program has helped them heal in several ways. Pence spoke of her respect and admiration for those military members who have taken advantage of the program. She promised to continue telling their stories as she continues her endeavors in promoting art therapy.
Pence has a strong background in education. In 2017, she launched her art therapy initiative, Healing with the HeArt, to bring attention to art therapy as a mental health profession. Pence dedicates her time to spreading awareness of the importance of art therapy to military members and their families.