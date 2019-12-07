The Jacksonville – Onslow Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) has named U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ken Tolentino, training noncommissioned officer in charge, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, their November Service Member of the Month.
Born in the Phillippines, Tolentino made his way into the Marine Corps by way of Sacramento, California. He has received two meritorious promotions in his three years of service. In 2017, Tolentino was attached to the logistics element of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response Africa where he served as assistant hazmat NCO as a private first class in Italy. Tolentino was also part of January’s integrated training exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.
Tolentino was nominated as NCO of fiscal year 2020’s first quarter and was recently meritoriously promoted to sergeant. His next stop will be at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, as part of Combat Logistics Company 36.
Tolentino is a consummate volunteer in the community with a variety of service organizations.
“His technical expertise, proficiency as a Marine leader, physical fitness and overall performance have earned him the honor of this nomination,” said Col. Brian Mullery, commanding officer, CLR 27. “He is the embodiment of our institutional core values and is an exceptional example of the full-Marine concept.”
Tolentino is now eligible for the MAC’s Service Member of the Year Award set to be awarded in February of 2020.
Congratulations to November’s Service Member of the Month, Sgt. Ken Tolentino.