The non-profit group, Support Military Families (SMF), estimates more than 1,000 local service members will be deployed this month. To help, the group brought free gifts to military spouses and children to pass out at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex, Dec. 11.
Many military families spend the holidays separated from a loved one, but the SMF event was intended to show appreciation for the sacrifices made by families and their service members.
“I got a unicorn from the ladies,” said 7-year-old Nevaeh Washington. “They told me thank you for sharing my daddy’s time, since he is gone right now and I miss him a lot. I can tell my mom misses him too.”
Many of the spouses felt as though the exposure to other families in similar circumstances was the best gift of all.
“We were relatively new here when my husband left,” said Jenny Smith, whose husband has been deployed for five months. “Many of us are far away from our families and it is hard this time of year. That’s why things like this that get us all together really help. The kids get to see how many other lives are affected like theirs and we as the spouse get to talk to other people with the same struggles.”
SMF has a goal set of 70,000 gifts to give out this year, which they are confident they will meet by 2020. SMS gives packages to spouses and children of service members all year round, not only during the holidays.
For more information on Support Military Family events, visit https://www.supportmilitaryfamilies.org.