U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexis Skiba is the Jacksonville – Onslow Chamber of Commerce Military Appreciation Committee’s (MAC) Service Member of the Month (SMOM) for August 2019. The yeoman displayed outstanding leadership, professionalism and volunteerism and made a lasting impact on unit missions resulting in her nomination by command for the recognition.
A native of Cedar Point, North Carolina, and 2013 Croatan High School graduate, Skiba joined the Coast Guard in October, 2015. Serving as the company yeoman, Skiba’s first unit was onboard United States Coast Guard Cutter Tampa in Portsmouth, Virginia. Skiba would go on to graduate from Yeoman “A” School as a Petty Officer 3rd Class in December, 2016. She came aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s Special Missions Training Center (SMTC) that same month and has been, according to leadership, “an amazing addition.”
Skiba is described in her nomination biography as “extremely energetic and motivated… managing 125 personnel data records including 02 detached units located in Virginia and Florida.” Skiba also served a key role on the Hurricane Evacuation Assistance Team (HEAT) while “facing over $40,000 in damages on her home and receiving news her father fell due to internal bleeding. She refused to return home and remained a solid contributing member to the team.”
As part of the HEAT, Skiba completed 100% accountability for all SMTC active duty, reserve, civilian employees, students and dependents during Hurricane Florence while personnel were evacuated over a 500 mile radius throughout the South Atlantic states.
Skiba also serves as the SMTC’s Partnership in Education (PIE) coordinator, leading 52 volunteers for 2,564 participating students. The act was noted as “well above pay-grade in a position normally held by an O-4 (Lt. Cmdr.), increased volunteers by 1000 percent.” Since having taken on the role, Skiba and PIE have seen the number of volunteers rise from five to 52.
As PIE Coordinator, Skiba acts a liaison between 39 local schools and has helped account for a total of 659 volunteer hours, including proctoring North Carolina end of grade tests. She also assists in her church, volunteers for Special Olympics and is an active Coast Guard day and Marine Corps Birthday contributor and volunteer.
Skiba’s focus on her duties as yeoman ensures that training center members can stay focused on their training mission instead of administrative issues. She also acts as property custodian for 40 pieces of unit equipment worth over $60,000, has helped process over $55,000 in assistance loans for unit members affected by Florence and even went above and beyond for unit members on a nutrition program by creating a specialized nutrition recipe book with healthy meal options.
Skiba has been awarded two Coast Guard Achievement Medals, a Coast Guard Unit Commendation Ribbon, Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, a Coast Guard Marksman Ribbon and Coast Guard Pistol Sharpshooter Ribbon. She also has competencies and qualifications as a boatswain’s mate of the watch, in basic and advanced damage control, as a lookout, helmsman, communication operator, first aid, firefighting, watchstander, chemical, biological and radiological defense, team and scene lead and has undergone phases one, two and three of firearms training and evaluation.