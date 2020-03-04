Monitors from Manpower Management Enlisted Assignments will be at Marine Corps Installations East locations on March 11 and 12 to brief Marines of any rank who are interested in a future Special Duty Assignment or screenable billet. For more information, please read MARADMIN 050/20.
March 11
MCB Camp Lejeune: 9:00 a.m. at the base theater
MCAS New River: 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at Ivy Hall on Camp Geiger
March 12
Courthouse Bay: 9:00 a.m. at the Marine Corps Engineer School auditorium
MCAS Cherry Point: 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the station theater