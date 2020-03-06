“Balance is not something you find, it’s someting you create.” - Jana Kingsford
As a military spouse, it’s easy to fall into a daily routine and stay there. After a while, your everyday schedule can feel boring and monotonous.
If you feel like you are stuck in a rut, then I have a challenge for you: break out of the groove.
Find something new to add to your day or week that excites you, and dive in. Whether it’s spending more time with friends and family, planning a weekend getaway or reviving an old hobby, try doing something that is out of the ordinary for you.
Even if you don’t feel like you have the time, just think about this; in the 24 hours you have every day, what’s holding you up from spending a little bit of time on yourself? Can’t you spare five minutes? Start small. Break away from your regular routine a minute at a time if you have to, and you may realize that you actually have more time than you thought.
Not sure what to fill your new time with? That’s understandable, as there are limitless possibilities. Start with one thing that piques your interest and try that for a week. After that, decide whether you like this new part of your schedule enough to keep it up for another week. If not, try something else.
At the end of the day, a set schedule is just that, but you have the power to liven it up a bit by filling in the cracks with something that brings you joy and relaxation. Mold everything together so that you are managing your priorities and having fun.
A well-balanced schedule paves the road to a well-balanced life.