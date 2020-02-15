Are you a new military spouse? If yes, then that makes two of us.
Although my husband and I started dating over three years ago, we just got married in November of last year. Our lives didn’t change much. We got to wear rings that signified our promise to one another, and our financial state got a little better. It helped that we had already been together for a few years, so we knew how each other’s lives operated.
Still, for a lot of people being a military spouse can present itself as being “scary” or “overwhelming”, especially in the early stages of marriage. Getting wed is a big commitment in and of itself, but pledging to be a military spouse is vowing to be that much more dedicated.
“What if we go to war?” “Being away for so long would be hard on the relationship.” These and many others are fears that present themselves to new and aspiring military spouses. It’s easy to worry when so much can happen, and none of it is in your own hands. But, to the worriers and those who fear the worst, I say live for now.
You love this person, right? You love this person so much that even if your worries came true, you would still love them, right? And you know that worrying changes nothing, it only extends the negativity to the present, right? So why worry? It’s not worth ruining the peace you have right now.
Try to put your fears aside. Be thankful, and be supportive, always. Fight fear with love. Fight the “what could be” with the “what’s happening right now.” As Leo Buscaglia said, “Worry never robs tomorrow of its sorrow, it only saps today of its joy.”
As I asked in the beginning, are you a military spouse? Yeah? Well that makes a lot of us, so you don’t have to feel like you’re facing your battles alone. Reach out to your local spouse groups. Find community, relinquish your fears and most importantly, be the military spouse you aspire to be.
Editor’s Note: Spouse Sit-down is a recurring column. Shelly Fierro is the Graphic Designer for The Globe. Facts not attributed are the opinion of the writer.