As Marine Corps Birthday Ball season approaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic, commands are reviewing how and when they will conduct the annual celebration of Marines and their history. As such, Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River’ annual ExtravaGOWNza event at Marston Pavilion is going to look a bit different this year.
The event, which provides free ball gowns to military dependents, has put in place comprehensive social distancing guidelines to thwart the contagion of COVID-19. Yolanda Mayo, deputy operations officer for MCCS, broke down the changes to this year’s ExtravaGOWNza.
“We are limiting the number of people al- lowed in,” said Mayo. “We have access to both sides of Marston Pavilion and we could safely allow 100 people in each. However, we will have fewer than that.”
Attendees will be expected to use proper social distancing guidelines and required to wear masks. A room at the pavilion will be delegated as a staging area while the other room is used for guests to browse the variety of gowns that have been donated to MCCS.
“No children with strollers will be allowed in our gown area,” Mayo said. “There will be no food or drink allowed in the building. We ask that our guests have a friend come to wait with their kids while they look for a gown.”
Mayo also noted that all dresses have been dry-cleaned.
The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, contact Yolanda Mayo at (910)-451-2715.