OCS will continue to provide remote learning opportunities through June 9th, the end of the school year. However, remote instruction will transition from core instruction to supplemental instruction beginning June 1, 2020. Supplemental instruction includes extension, enrichment, review, and/or remediation activities which allow students to continue learning independently of a district-issued device. Supplemental instruction and activities will be provided for all students and be posted on each school’s website by May 27. Printed copies will be made available upon parent request.
In response to changes necessitated by the continued school closures, OCS Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins said, You can find the most current OCS COVID-19-related information at www.onslow.k12.nc.us/covid19.