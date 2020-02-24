Petty Officer 3rd Class Blake Schieffer joined the Navy because he wanted his parents to spend his college money on his brother’s education. Now he is serving aboard U.S.S Boxer.
Schieffer is a logistics specialist who is responsible for making sure the Boxer is up to date with the money coming in and out and ensuring the ship is spending money on necessary material.
“I am doing a part of the job that a lot of people don’t get to see,” said Schieffer. “I am taking every chance I can to learn as much as I can.”
Schieffer is a 2017 Topsail High School graduate and native of Surf City, North Carolina.
According to Schieffer, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Surf City.
“I learned family comes first, your shipmates are your work family, treat them with respect and care for them and hope to receive the same treatment,” Schieffer said.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Boxer is an amphibious assault ship that has recently returned from a Western Pacific-Indian Ocean-Persian Gulf deployment. Amphibious assault ships are used to transfer Marines, equipment and supplies and can support helicopters or other aircraft. They also are capable of accessing 75% of the world’s beaches. It is the sixth ship to carry the name Boxer.
There are many opportunities for Sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Schieffer is most proud working with fellow logistics specialists.
“They teach me about the job through the inside and out,” Schieffer said.
For Schieffer, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one Schieffer hopes to continue.
“Serving in the Navy means I can provide a good example for my brother,” Schieffer said.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Schieffer, as well as other Sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of Sailors who will follow.
“Being in the Navy means serving my country, simple as that,” Schieffer said. “Serving on Boxer has drawn me closer to loving my job as a logistics specialist.”