As it finally begins to feel like winter in Coastal Carolina, families have begun to prepare for their holiday season. The city of Swansboro hosted its annual Christmas Flotilla lighting up the waterside with festive decorations, music and holiday cheer, Nov. 30.
The Swansboro Christmas Flotilla is a time-honored tradition that combines Swansboro’s love of life on the water with a festive atmosphere. Visitors are encouraged to bundle up and find a viewing spot along the water to watch the parade of light-covered vessels of all sizes. Live music, treats and warm drinks fueled those in attendance.
“We have had a really great turn out this year,” said Mary Greene, local vendor and event volunteer. “I have been participating for the past ten years and it is always such a blast. It is always so refreshing to just get the whole town together for some wholesome fun. The kids are running around laughing, everything smells wonderful and there are decorations everywhere. It takes me back to being a kid.”
Patrons of the event could be seen walking around downtown enjoying the boats and floats, visiting with Santa, playing in the snow machine or doing some shopping.
“My favorite part was the snow machine,” said 6-year-old CJ Brown, Jacksonville local and son of a United States Marine Corps veteran. “My mom said we do not get a lot of real snow here, so I liked the fake snow. Even though they were made like bubble stuff, I liked throwing it at my sister.”
Laughter and joy filled the air as event goers got into the holiday spirit.
“Santa is here and I got to talk to him,” said 4-year-old Nicole Gaines, Swansboro resident. “I got to see Santa and the boats had snowmen and reindeers on it.”