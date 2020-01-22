Teen Dungeons & Dragons Night descended on the Camp Johnson Library, Jan. 10. Participants were encouraged to embrace how the dice fell as beginners were introduced to the ins and outs of one of the oldest tabletop roleplaying games.
The event was aimed at drawing teens in for a fun night of imagination and adventure. It’s all fun and games until someone fails a saving throw.
“I enjoy the roleplaying games because basically you can do whatever you want, be anything or anyone,” said 14-year-old Antonio Geronime. “I’ve been playing for years, because my family plays, but it’s nice to play with other kids my age.”
The game night is set up for teens ages 12-18 and takes place every two months. Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy tabletop role-playing. It was first published in 1974 by Tactical Studies Rules, Inc. The game has been published by Wizards of the Coast since 1997. It is currently on its 5th edition.
Sean Pittman, library technician supervisor at Camp Lejeune libraries, typically acts as “Dungeon Master,” (DM) the game facilitator, but relinquished the reins to one of the teen players who wanted to have a go at controlling the game.
“Being the Dungeon Master takes practice and preparation,” said Pittman. “You have to have a good understanding of the game and the rules, but also the ability to tell a story and lead the players on a journey. No matter how well you are prepared, your characters can make decisions that throw off your whole plan, and a good DM will be able to make adjustments quickly.”
“I was a little nervous at first,” said 14 year old Cadan Proctor. “I have only ever been the DM once before, with a small group, but I took my time and planned out a pretty cool storyline. I’m still learning, but we have a good group.”
Each teen pulled out their character sheets and dice to prepare themselves for the beginning of their journey.
“This game is really versatile,” said 12-year-old Elijah Moore. “Anyone can play it because you are not limited to what happens. The choices are up to you and the roll of the dice.”
For more information on Teen Dungeons & Dragons Night or other library events, go to https://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/libraries.