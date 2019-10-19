The Town of Pine Knoll Shores raised over $85,000 through its 12th Annual Kayak for the Warriors. The annual event benefits Hope for the Warriors, an organization dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.
The three-day event featured a 5K/1K run, a reception with live and silent auctions, a 3.2-mile watercraft race and lunch.
“We have been truly fortunate to have so many dedicated volunteers, generous restaurants, businesses and individuals that support our mission,” said Jean McDanal, event organizer. “It never ceases to amaze me how our volunteers make our three events run so seamlessly. We are honored to be an integral part of Hope for the Warriors and look forward to continuing our partnership.”
Hope for the Warriors was founded aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and offers programs focused on clinical health and wellness, recreation and transition services.
“Each year, this incredible town and its residents remind us of where Hope for the Warriors started and how we’re able to serve veterans, service members and military families,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of Hope for the Warriors. “Eastern North Carolina residents truly understand the many sacrifices that military families face when serving and always come through big when supporting this annual event.”
For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.