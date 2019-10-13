Wisdom is an art rather than a science. It takes what people have experienced and compresses it down into a usable thought that can be planted and grown. However, wisdom is elusive. It seems to be hard to find for even the most diligent seeker. So, when I hear a story about a young person making a decision that might cost them, I try to do my best to impart to them some of the things that I’ve learned.
I hear a lot about how destructive financial decisions can hinder our ability to move forward in life. If the idea of imparting wisdom were as easy as “just spend less than you make” then I could end there and move on about my day. It’s not that easy when problems get complex. Sometimes our family gets involved and they start to push in on our boundaries, like when a Marine gets out of boot camp and their family expects them to suddenly be able to pay for everything. Other times, there is a whole community back home expecting to have an in with the “rich” young successful government employee. Wisdom, in that case, is more about helping family members pull in their expectations. Some call it expectation management. Saying, “Sure, I can help … but in moderation.” If you give out everything, then there’s nothing left when an emergency happens, and emergencies always happen. Financial decisions are just one part of wisdom, but there are others.
Take relationships, for instance. I think we can all agree that these are some of the most complex, sometimes challenging, yet rewarding experiences we can have in life. That does not mean that everyone should be in a relationship. Perhaps you are not ready yet or you may have emotional scars from previous experiences that have not finished healing yet. It is okay to be single. It is also okay to not be looking for a relationship. We also run into the confusion of “hooking up.” Not just anyone can satisfy something as deep and meaningful as having a supportive and encouraging relationship. So, again, moderation is helpful in searching for someone to share life with. It is okay to pump the brakes on a relationship. You do not have to go full steam ahead right from the beginning.
Wisdom is a lot about seeking one or more mentors who you want to be like. If you find someone who you want to learn from, then it is okay to ask if they could teach you a thing or two. Look at their life, and think to yourself, “Do I want to look like that when I am that age?” Then, find out what it is that you want to learn and put it into your life.