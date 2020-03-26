More than 11 million households in the United States have completed their 2020 Census forms and the number continues to climb. Census cards are arriving in mailboxes across the country and now is the time to respond.
While the Coronavirus has put a hold on many activities, responding to the Census can be completed safely without contacting other people. “The public is strongly encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet, and can also respond by phone or mail,” said U.S. Census Bureau Director Steve Dillingham.
Your response to the Census provides millions of dollars in federal funding to our local communities. Health care and emergency services are especially important now more than ever and can benefit from your response.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the response deadline has been extended to Aug. 14, 2020 and cen-sus takers will delay making house calls on those who have not responded by the end of May.
Don’t forget to count everyone living in your home, regardless of their age or relationship to you. The only exception is for service members deployed overseas, who will be counted separately. For more information on the 2020 Census, visit www.2020census.gov.