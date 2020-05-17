We all have wounds sometimes, not only physical but also emotional and spiritual. Some may be small and relatively easy to get over. But other wounds can be big, serious, and deep. These wounds can become a part of us and impact our life. So what should we do when we are hurt by others? Should we try to get even? Should we forgive? We learn from Scripture to not condemn and we will not be condemned, and to forgive and we will be forgiven (Luke 6:37). Scripture also teaches us that God will do the judging (Romans 12:19).
Are any of us perfect? No. So there are times when we all need to forgive and be forgiven. So what is forgiveness? It is important to understand what forgiveness is and what it isn’t. Forgiving doesn’t always mean forgetting. Forgiveness doesn’t mean that there are no consequences. It’s not the same as pretending that unacceptable behavior is acceptable. If we forgive someone, it doesn’t mean that we no longer feel pain or that we are finished grieving. Forgiveness doesn’t always immediately lead to trust and reconciliation. So, what does it mean to forgive someone? Forgiveness is like a cancelled debt. It means giving up the perceived right to get even, giving up the attitude that “you owe me.”
Forgiveness is really more about the one forgiving than the one being forgiven. There are many benefits to forgiving others. Forgiveness overcomes bitterness and helps us move beyond pain. Forgiveness can increase our capacity for love and make reconciliation possible. When we forgive someone and set them free, it is like we are really setting ourselves free.
There has been a great deal of research about forgiveness, and not only from a spiritual perspective. Research has shown that forgiveness interventions in counseling are successful in treating many problems, including substance abuse and addiction, anger and depression, and relationship problems. Research indicates that some of the benefits of forgiveness are: 1) happier relationships, 2) better emotional and physical health, 3) lower levels of anger and hostility, and 4) reduction in stress responses and other behaviors related to cardiovascular disease. Forgiving leads to personal growth and progression in many ways.
Forgiveness takes courage and strength. Even though forgiving isn’t the same as forgetting, we try to stop dwelling on the past. We no longer hold it against the other person. We choose to let it go. Forgiveness is a liberating gift we can give to the other person and to ourselves.
Is there someone in your life you need to forgive? My hope and prayer is that each of us can remember when we have needed forgiveness from God and others, that we can forgive as we have been forgiven, that we can give to others what has been given to us, and that we can set someone free and in the process set ourselves free too.