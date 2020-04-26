We are living in interesting times. COVID-19 has impacted our lives in unexpected ways. Who knew how difficult it would be to find some personal hygiene items? Life’s challenges can feel overwhelming due to the uncertainty we face. Thankfully, military service members and their families have learned how to thrive in uncertainty. We can use this opportunity for personal and spiritual development. A spiritual leader recently stated, “the joy we feel has little to do with the circumstances of our lives and everything to do with the focus of our lives.” With that in mind I have a suggestion of how we can direct the focus of our lives for growth. We can do more than just survive COVID-19, we can T.H.R.I.V.E. through this experience.
- Thankful
- Hope
- Rituals
- Introspection
- Volunteer
- Exercise
Thankful - Focus on things for which to be thankful. Think of the smallest to the biggest. Find two to three new items each day.
Hope - Hope is oriented to the future. Imagine the positive possibilities that lie ahead. Write them down. Make something visual.
Rituals - Rituals and routines bring order to chaos. They bring structure to emptiness. Make a daily routine and stick to it. Create rituals that connect you to something bigger.
Introspection - Use this time to take thorough inventory of your life. Are there areas you need to work on? Make a plan for improvement.
Volunteer - Think creatively how you can serve others. Send an email/text to someone who may need some encouragement. Give a roll of TP to a neighbor.
Exercise - Studies continue to show the benefits of exercise in all aspects of life, not just physical. During the time gyms are closed, get creative with your workouts. One can always go for a walk/run.
While the COVID-19 experience has its challenges, we can make the best of it. That’s what military service members and their families have learned to do. If you need help in developing your plan to THRIVE, contact your chaplain or the CREDO office.
God Bless and Semper Fi!