Surf City’s first Ocean Fest celebrated the town’s wave-riding heritage while providing a fun beachside event to enjoy live music, food, drink and learn about ways to protect our oceans, Oct. 12.
Festival events included a Retro Surf in which participants rode vintage surfboards, an Adaptive Surf experience for people with disabilities and the Festival Zone with five live bands and vendors.
“It is best to think of Ocean Fest as a beachside music festival with arts and crafts, all of which benefit the ocean,” said Mark Anders, event organizer and founder. “There are several ocean-related charities on-site teaching people about how to protect the ocean and ways that they can help.”
Bands played in the garden across from the Rowland Street gazebo access. Several patrons brought their fishing poles and decided to take to the pier.
Ocean Fest was created by three local surfers and friends, as a way to give something back to the ocean which has giving them so much.
“If you think about it, the ocean is coastal North Carolina’s number one natural resource,” Anders said. “The ocean is why visitors come here, it is one of the main reasons that we locals live here and it is super important that we learn ways to protect and maintain a healthy ocean and coastal waters.”
It is for those reasons that the event’s motto was ‘To Surf and Protect.’ Ocean Fest was a 100% non-profit event and all proceeds from the event benefit ocean-related charities.
“We have been really blessed with a great group of local sponsors and volunteers who are helping us make this event a reality,” Anders said.
Several of the event patrons were service members and their families.
“This is the coolest thing I’ve ever stumbled upon,” said Chris Murphy, a Marine Corps veteran.
“I was really excited to see all the surfers today,” said Will Patten, a former Navy corpsman. “Some of those kids were pretty amazing.”
Musicians who performed at the festival were similarly excited about the event’s focus on preservation.
“This time of year I am normally in California performing,” said Bubba Love, a performer from South Carolina. “I just happened to be home taking a break when I got an email telling me about this festival. As soon as I found out about the cause, I knew I had to be a part of it.”