Transition Readiness Branch (TRB) locations will reopen in-person services to customers on Tuesday, May 26.
Offices aboard MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, adhering to all local installation COVID-19 policies and protocols. In-person services will include one-on-one advising sessions, and small group (not exceeding 10 people) meetings.
The Transition Readiness Seminar (TRS) for exiting Service Members, and other transition trainings required for Service Members deploying or participating in SkillBridge programs, will continue to be offered in a virtual format via Joint Knowledge Online (JKO) or other online platforms, until further notice.
For additional information prior to the May 26 reopening, call (910)-376-4688, or visit http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/trs/<http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/trs/>.