Organizers representing Trees for Troops took to the Paradise Point Golf Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to distribute Christmas trees to service members and their families, Dec. 6.
“We are giving away 500 trees this year,” said Yolanda Mayo, Marine Corps Community Services event coordinator. “There are Marines out here to load the trees so no one needs to get out of the car.”
For the last 15 years, Trees for Troops and the Christmas Spirit Foundation have delivered farm grown trees to military families on installations throughout the United States.
“We have small to large trees, so hopefully we will have one to fit every situation” Mayo said. “All that is needed is an active duty military ID card and they get a tree. We will stay until they are all gone, but by the look of the line I get the feeling we are going to run out this year pretty quickly.”
The event was scheduled to run from 8 a.m. until the trees were gone, but by 9 a.m. the line of waiting vehicles was backed up to Wilson Boulevard. The event is very popular each year and many families show up early to ensure they get a tree.
“We are very excited to continue this year after year,” Mayo said. “With so many service members being away from home, for some of them it’s the first time ever, this is a nice way to spread the holiday cheer and celebrate together.”