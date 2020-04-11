The Defense Health Agency was recently informed by law enforcement about an attempt to scam a Medicare beneficiary into giving personal information in order to receive a coronavirus (COVID-19) test kit. In addition, law enforcement has uncovered counterfeit COVID-19 test kits at a California international airport.
These incidents confirm scammers are engaging in new fraud schemes to take advantage of those most vulnerable during this pandemic.
Be aware that unsolicited calls regarding COVID-19 test kits may be an attempt to gather personal information from you, which could lead to fraud and identity theft. Remember – TRICARE does not call beneficiaries to sell services. You should not release any personal identifiable information, such as birth date, Social Security number, banking or credit card information to unknown sources.
COVID-19 tests can only be ordered by a physician. There are currently no vaccines or drugs approved to treat or prevent COVID-19. Products that claim to cure, treat or prevent COVID-19 are fraudulent.
Learn more at https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-update-fda-and-ftc-warn-seven-companies-selling-fraudulent-products-claim-treat-or.
Health Net Federal Services, LLC (HNFS) offers multiple ways for providers and beneficiaries to report suspected fraud:
1. Online using the Report Fraud or Abuse function.
2. Call HNFS’ Fraud Hotline at 1-844-886-2206.
3. Email HNFS at Program.Integrity@healthnet.com.
4. Fax information to HNFS at 1-844-734-1266.
5. Mail information to HNFS at HNFS Program Integrity, PO Box 10310, Virginia Beach, VA 23450-10310.
Stay up to date on COVID-19 by visiting www.tricare.mil/coronavirus.