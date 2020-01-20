True Justice International (TJI) hosted an Anti-Human Trafficking Gala at Courtyard by Marriott in Jacksonville, Jan. 11.
“We offer a safe house or restoration house, case management and life skills classes to individuals trying to grow and change their lives,” said Traci Klein, executive director of TJI. “Most people think human trafficking is a big city problem, but smaller communities have issues with it too. We have helped 65 girls in the past year.”
True Justice International, a non-profit organization, aims to execute justice on a global scale in order to promote compassion through initiatives that focus on the causes of human trafficking. TJI has five targeted initiatives that address specific injustices fueling human trafficking. These five initiatives are: The Pearl Ministry, Grace Projects, Orphans' Cry Intl, Will FORCE, and Voice It!
“This job is incredibly rewarding,” said Elizabeth Alexander, case manager with TJI. “To see how far these individuals can come is inspiring. I love to watch them succeed and regain self-worth.”
The event, featuring the band Spare Change, silent auction and a dinner was intended to raise awareness and funds towards their cause.
“In my job, I come across all types of people,” said Cynthia Figueroa, a victim advocate with the Jacksonville Police Department. “Just in the past year, I have come across four cases of human trafficking here. It happens right under your nose. There are a lot of different reasons and circumstances that lead to it, but it can happen anywhere.”
Special guest speaker Heather Pounds, a survivor and author, gave a powerful speech about the effects of human trafficking. According to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center North Carolina is ranked 10th in the nation for reported cases of humans trafficking, and it is the second fastest growing crime; second only to drugs.
“This is such a worthy cause,” said Carol Jones, district court judge for Onslow, Duplin, Jones and Sampson counties. “It is something that affects communities of all sizes and it was an honor to attend this Gala.”