Green Clean Auto Spa’s second annual Turkey Giveaway saw a line of eager patrons around the building before the doors even opened, Nov. 16.
“This was the second year we tried this,” said She-Vaughn Brown, team leader with Green Clean Auto Spa. “Last year was our first year and not too many people came. We were hoping for a few more this year, but did not expect this turn out.”
The turkey giveaway came with a free turkey and four sides: green beans, corn, mashed potatoes and stuffing. The Jacksonville business wanted to do something to give back to the community.
“This community is made up of service members and veterans who have sacrificed so much,” said Brown. We wanted to do something to give back. The holidays are very stressful for a lot of families, and we just wanted to do our part to make it a little easier for families who already do so much for this community.”
The 500 birds in stock for the event were gone in an hour.
“We are definitely planning on continuing this next year,” said Brown. “But now that the word is out we will probably need more (food).”