Onslow County Schools kicked off their recent National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) Grant at the Regional Skills Center in Jacksonville on Dec. 11, celebrating the addition of two schools to an already highly successful partnership between the district and the Department of Defense sponsored program.
"Today was a celebration of Onslow County Schools stepping up to be part of a program that's designed to increase advanced placement course opportunities for kids and encourage more kids to take advantage," Ed Veiga, senior director, growth and development, NMSI.
NMSI is a national non-profit organization that helps schools develop rigorous and high quality education programs, with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) along with advance placement.
The grant is part of a DoD initiative to improve access to and success in AP courses in order to improve college readiness and national performance in STEM fields. For its part, the DoD sponsors the College Readiness for Military Families program through NMSI.
In the fall of 2018, Northside and Richlands High Schools became the first U.S. Marine Corps affiliated high schools in the U.S. to receive the grant. This year, Southwest and Swansboro High Schools are receiving the grant.
"The DoD is funding the program, because they recognize that there are exceptional outcomes from this program," Veiga said. "The motivation is taking care of families."
Through its flagship College Readiness Program, NMSI aids local school systems with increased access and achievement in STEM education while developing sustainable capacity to propel students toward success as lifelong learners and problem solvers. This program raises the academic bar in high schools nationwide and expands access to rigorous coursework so all students are equipped with knowledge and skills needed to succeed after graduation.
According to Seth Parkin, a student from Swansboro High School who is taking three AP courses, the program offers support and resources that allow him to succeed in a path toward his future career. U.S. Marine Corps Col. Curtis Ebitz, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station New River, spoke about his personal experience.
"I was an AP student while I was in high school," Ebitz said. "If this knuckle dragger who's now a Marine can do it, there's still hope for you. So sign up and do it. Try something new and expand your horizons. Every day is a learning experience, even for me."
According to Viega, military installations play a vital role by not only encouraging students to participate in the programs, but also giving opportunities to witness application of skills students are learning. For more information about the initiative, visit nms.org/MFM.