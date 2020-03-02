The USO of North Carolina held it’s 2019 Patriot Circle Partners Corporate Appreciation Luncheon in Durham, Feb. 18 The lunch is an opportunity for the USO of N.C. to thank each of its partners for their support during 2019 and to provide an update of the organization’s vision for 2020 and beyond.
The event was attended by over 35 corporate partners who had the opportunity to meet new President and CEO, Jim Whaley, and other key USO of N.C. staff and volunteers. President Whaley shared his vision and direction for growth for the USO of N.C. He also shared how the corporate partners could continue to assist the organization, in achieving its goals for success.
Larry D. Hall, secretary of the N.C. Department of Military And Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA), provided greetings to the attendees on behalf of Gov. Roy Cooper. Hall shared the governor’s appreciation to the corporation community for their commitment to N.C.’s military service members and families across the state. He also expressed his gratitude to the organization for its continued partnership with the NCDMVA in support of N.C.’s military community.
At the luncheon, Western Governor’s University of North Carolina (WGU North Carolina), Chancellor Catherine Truitt announced the renewal of eight $2,500 Military Appreciation Scholarships available to the military community in North Carolina. The scholarship program was introduced last year in partnership with the USO of N.C. and has been renewed for 2020. WGU North Carolina served as the title sponsor of the luncheon and Harris Teeter and Lowe’s Home Improvement received awards for providing the highest level of sponsorship.