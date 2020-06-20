Chris Baker, deputy G-1 operations officer, II Marine Expeditionary Force, his wife Jenice, and two daughters Kennidy and Avery, pose for a photo during an award ceremony at Camp Lejeune, June 11. Baker received the 2019 Marine Corps Manpower, Personnel and Administration Awards Program's Civilian Marine of the Year award, which is presented to a civilian working for the Marines Corps for their exceptional work and accomplishments.