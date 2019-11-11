Veterans and dependents gathered in the American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville for the biannual Veterans Hiring Event, Nov. 5. Participants were able to speak to organizations who are eager to hire veterans and their family members. While many of the 84 vendors were local, a few came from several states away for the opportunity to meet with veterans face to face.
“Whenever the economy is good, unemployment numbers are lower,” said Gerardo Cruz, local veteran’s employment representative with NC Works. “Employers seek reliable and responsible employees to fill positions and that is why many prefer veterans. We are here to support the job seeker and the employer; to ensure the right candidates are connected with the right employers.”
The vendors on site cover a wide range of fields.
“We have manufacturers, law enforcement, veterans, construction, health care, human services and retail here today,” said Cruz. “Our goal is to make sure no matter who comes in, there is something here for them.”
“I was surprised how many different types of jobs were here today,” said Hannah Little, a military spouse. “We just moved here and I was a little apprehensive about finding a job because Jacksonville is so spread out. This job fair made it significantly easier for me to meet with many potential employers in one place. I definitely feel like I made a lot of good connections today.”
Whether veterans and their families were seeking part-time employment or full-time careers, there were many options available for them to explore.
“As someone who just got out of the service, I knew I was going to go to school,” said Brandon Wilkes, a former Navy corpsman. “I have been looking for something part-time and this definitely made my life a little easier. I have two interviews set up for the end of the week.”