Veterans Services of the Carolinas held Carteret County’s inaugural Veterans Stand Down event to assist veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, Dec. 4.
Veterans Services of the Carolinas has recently started a Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program (HVRP) in many Carolina counties. The program covers trainings, employment assistance, transportation services and collaboration with community partners. They pay for short-term training of six months or less which qualifies veterans for living wage jobs. The program assists with job search strategies, resume preparation, interview skill building and job leads. It provides transportation to class and/or work, as well as follow ups with a care professional who will refer veterans to programs which assist with housing and utilities. Many community partners are also linked to veterans for assistance with other needs: vocational, counselling, healthcare, financial and benefits.
“It is our goal to assist veterans with all barriers to employment,” said Abbigail Wears, case manager with Veterans HVRP. “School books or gas and rides, we aim to help make them successful and get back on their feet.”
Any veteran with at least one day of active duty service and an honorable discharge is eligible to receive assistance.
“Practically my whole family has served or is serving,” Wears said. “My father, my husband and my son have all been in various branches, so this program is very near and dear to my heart. Although the program is young, events like the Veterans Stand Down event have brought many local vendors to one place to offer a variety of services to our veterans. Having everyone in one place has made it possible to help a number of people already.”
Over 50 vendors were present at the Veterans Stand Down event. There were schools present to offer courses and training opportunities, the Department of Veterans Affairs was present to offer assistance with claims and other programs as were local veterans groups.
“We noticed a big need in this community for a program like this,” said Barry Murphy Jr., assistant director of Veterans PATH with Veterans Services of the Carolinas. “It has been over three years since Carteret County had an event like this. We are offering to help people with a fresh start. Having all the resources in one place is causing a huge impact because it makes these resources available to people who struggle with getting to appointments or finding transportation. It is worth doing this to help one veteran, but I have seen dozens signing up for various things today.”
Aside from the programs and vendors which were in the main room, there was also a gear room which offered resources to any patron who qualified for the program. Blankets, sleeping bags, shoes and clothes were available as were toiletries and hygiene kits, food and other amenities to help veterans get through the winter months.
“This is the season for giving back,”said Madison Kreibel, gear room volunteer and member of the West Carteret High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Training Course (NJROTC). “As members of the NJROTC, we are big supporters of anything aimed at helping veterans. Volunteering here has been great because we know we are giving them things they need. They have been really happy and appreciative for the help.”