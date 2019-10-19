Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9133, located at 1450 Piney Green Rd. in Jacksonville, reopened following a month and a half closure for renovations, Oct. 12.
“This was a planned closure to provide a much needed renovation in order to modernize our building and make it safer and more pleasant for our membership,” said Dan Grace, VFW Post 9133 commander. “We still have a few projects to complete inside but overall it will be a fresh new look and feel for everyone.”
In addition to general safety, the renovations put in place are also adding to an atmosphere that is welcoming. That appeal could lead to more members joining. Grace noted that active duty service members are also always welcome at Post 9133.
“We want to provide a nice family friendly atmosphere for our membership and their guests,” Grace said. “We have been working hard to build upon our base relations and get more active duty members into our post. For those that are eligible, we would love them to join, but our active duty members do not require a membership to come to our post. They can simply sign in as a guest.”
For more information on VFW Post 9133, visit http://www.myvfw.org/nc/post9133/ or find the organization on Facebook by searching for “VFW Post 9133, Jacksonville, NC”.