March 29 marked Vietnam War Veterans Appreciation Day. While organizers canceled or postponed many events to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, veterans were encouraged to stay connected and participate in virtual events.
Social media gave veterans and supporters a chance to show their appreciation through special Facebook frames. Additionally, the Department of Veterans Affairs released two short videos on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VeteransAffairs, Twitter at https://twitter.com/DeptVetAffairs and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/deptvetaffairs/.
Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) showcased photos, poems, artwork and music on their Facebook page March 27. The comment with the most likes received a prize from the national office.
On March 29, Vietnam veterans were encouraged to share their service photos on the VVA Facebook page as the nation remembered heroes for their service and sacrifice. Vietnam veterans were also encouraged to share their favorite C-Ration recipe or meal on the VVA Facebook page March 30.
In recognition of all who served in the Vietnam War, Team Red White and Blue offered a virtual Vietnam War Veterans Day Workout of the Day (WOD). The challenge includes exercises like squats, push ups, and a run or walk. Veterans can complete the challenge at home on their own schedule, at their own pace, alone or with a partner. Team RWB asked participants to give it their all and to pause, remembering those who served and sacrificed.
Living U.S. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are also eligible to receive a lapel pin in appreciation of their service. Normally, these lapel pins are presented during a dignified, public ceremony to individual Vietnam Veterans. However, given the global pandemic, most commemorative events have been postponed, while others have been rescheduled for next year.
As a unique alternative during this challenging period, The Vietnam War Commemoration is encouraging Vietnam Veterans to submit a request for their lapel pin via email at whs.vnwar50th_events@mail.mil. At the earliest opportunity, Veterans will receive a lapel pin in the mail.