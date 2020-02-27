Former MCB Camp Lejeune CG added to “Fabric of Our Community” by Onslow Civic Affairs Committee
A crowd of over 300 flocked to Sturgeon City in Jacksonville to celebrate area volunteers, Feb. 21. The United Way of Onslow County’s Golden Rule Lightkeeper Awards recognized the important work and precious time members of the community put toward bettering their home.
“It is good to see people recognizing the importance of these volunteers,” said Raquel Painter, United Way of Onslow County president and chief professional officer. “We have a tremendous amount of nominees this year. This community truly appreciates and respects the people who go out of their way to do good (deeds). This is an opportunity to show them some much deserved praise.”
Volunteer Onslow has seen an impact of over $2.5 million in sweat equity savings for the community.
Awards were in five different categories – youth, youth group, adult group, education and adult individual. 32 nominees in total were up for awards.
Along with the volunteers being honored in 2020, five community members were granted the honor of being added to the “Fabric of Our Community” quilt, a group of individuals who have dedicated a lifetime of service to Jacksonville. While in its fourth incarnation, the award’s roots go back much further.
“The Beirut bombings changed how this community came together,” said Dr. Don Herring, Onslow Civic Affairs Committee chairman. “The fabric of our community was torn that day. … This quilt now is made of many persons whose work will stretch forward.”
The group of five were Richard L. Ray (posthumously), Jacksonville Police officer Lt. James “XY” Brown, Pat and Lee Walker and retired U.S. Marine Maj. Gen. Bob Dickerson, former commanding general of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune - Marine Corps Installations East.
“It is a humbling experience to be recognized among these volunteers,” Dickerson said. “We live in a great community and volunteers make it that way. There are so many people in need and it is hard work from volunteers that helps them and grows this community. One team, one fight.”
Dickerson was the first CG of MCIEAST and played a role in establishing the Fisher House and Maritime Joint Operations Training Facility on MCB Camp Lejeune. Dickerson also helped bring the PGA Player’s Tournament to Camp Lejeune and instituted the Rails to Trails program which opened up areas for hiking.
“I believe he is the epitome of what the Fabric of Our Community is,” Painter said. “He is part of so many organizations and influences change in this community.”
Ray was a statesman who dedicated his life to growing Jacksonville. The Walkers were largely responsible for Jacksonville’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Brown, largely believed to be the oldest active duty police officer in the country at age 90, has been working with JPD’s traffic division for over 50 years.