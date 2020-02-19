Q & A
What do you enjoy most about cooking?
When I got put in this MOS I was not a cook at home yet. The people I met really shaped my love for it. I love cooking for people and seeing them enjoy a meal I worked on.
What influenced you to become a cook?
My mom was an amazing cook. I grew up watching her work in the kitchen. When I moved out, I would always find myself going to restaurants trying to find what she made. That’s when I started cooking myself.
What’s your favorite type of dish?
Chicken and pastry. Some folks call it chicken and dumplings. It is a dish you have to make with love. You are making scratch pastry and cooking down chicken at the same time. There is a lot that goes into it.
What’s one thing people should have in their kitchens?
Garlic. I feel like I put it in everything. I prefer fresh but definitely keep some garlic powder or garlic salt around for those days when you get off work and are too exhausted to commit to a big recipe.
Do you have any advice for amateur chefs?
Do not be afraid to experiment when you cook. It is important that you put a spin on things you like. If you like a certain kind of vegetable, put it in a dish that does not necessarily call for it. You can make anything you want to make.
What do you like most about the recipe you’re providing?
It is very versatile and very easy. You just season your potatoes and pop it in the oven. They go with anything but I highly recommend you try them with steak.
Roasted Parmesan Garlic Potatoes
INGREDIENTS
- 2 lbs small white potatoes
- 2 tbsp minced garlic
- 1/4 cup parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
2. Cut potatoes into quarters.
3. Mix all other ingredients together in a medium-large bowl.
4. Add potatoes to mix and toss.
5. Transfer potatoes to a sheet pan and roast for 45 minutes or until potatoes are browned and crisp.
Yields 6 servings
CHEF NOTES
Depending on how your potatoes are cut, you may need to cook them longer than 45 minutes to get them extra crisp.