What's Happenin' Carolina

Pickin’ and Prevention
July 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (French Creek) and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Central Area)
A program at French Creek Recreation Center and Central Area Rec Center focuses on using music to increase positive coping skills, replace unhealthy behavior choices and find resources in the community. An introductory guitar course will be taught as well, so bring your own guitar or one will be provided. For more information visit http://www. mccslejeune-newriver.com/substanceabuse.
Troops to Teachers – Virtual session
July 16, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
An online seminar to help those looking to serve in public education. Information includes how to get a teaching license and finding opportunities in education. Event is open to all military, veterans, retirees, National Guardsmen and reservist. For more information call (888)-878-1600 or visit https://www. proudtoserveagain.com.
Back to School Flamingle with School Liaisons
July 20 and 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Visit the School Liaison Office to get information about the upcoming school year. Craft kits will be handed out to kids and parents will receive school resources. local MCCS education groups will be in attendance and new families to the area are encouraged to attend or call (910) 449-9749 for more information.
How to Start a Small Business
July 21, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (registration required)
A seminar at the Career Resource Center designed to provide basic information to individuals who are thinking about starting a business. This information includes critical ingredients for start-up success such as: feasibility study, market demographics, funding sources and business owner support. Come prepared to engage in a practical exercise of using these tools. All participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet to work on projects during this course. For more information call (910) 451-3781.
Pet Foster Parents Needed
Ongoing
The Onslow County Animal Shelter needs pet foster parents for an animal or litter on a short term basis. For more information, email animalservices@ onslowcountync.gov or call 910-937-1164.