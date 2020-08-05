What's Happenin' Carolina

Waterway Explorers
Through Aug. 8, 9 a.m. noon
Waterway Explorers will learn about the eco systems that inhabit each body of water, play games and enjoy fun activities related to local wildlife. Includes all equipment. Open to authorized patrons ages 10- 16, proof of age will be required. Call the Outdoor Adventures Office at (910) 451-1440 for information.
L.I.N.K.S. for Spouses
Aug. 11, 9 a.m. to Aug. 14, 10:30 a.m.
L.I.N.K.S. is an acronym that stands for Lifestyle Insights, Networking, Knowledge and Skills. We are an interactive program designed to help spouses understand Marine Corps life. You will learn about Marine Corps history, rank and traditions; local installation resources; military pay; thriving during separation and deployment; moving with the Marine Corps; communicating with others; and investing in your community. This is an online L.I.N.K.S. workshop that takes place over the course of four days - 1.5 hours each day. For information, call (910) 450-1465.
Positive Parenting Program
Aug. 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Known as one of the most effective evidence- based parenting classes. The Triple P program is based on 30 years of ongoing research. This series will give participants simple and practical strategies to help parents confidently manage their children’s behavior, prevent problems and build strong, healthy relationships with their kids. This class is offered in three individual “lunch ‘n learn” seminars and requires registration. For information, call (910) 451-3536.
Friday Trail Ride
Aug. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants will meet at the Henderson pond Mountain bike trail to complete a 2-hour trail ride. This activity is for ages 13 and older. $10 per person. This event requires registration. For more information, call (910) 451-1440.
Coping with Work and Family Stress
Aug. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Stressful situations, if not dealt with effectively, can contribute to depression, anxiety, substance abuse and physical health problems. The goal of this class is to help reduce stress levels by teaching healthy coping strategies and increase support from peers and leaders. This class requires registration. For information, call (910) 451-3536.