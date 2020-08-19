What's Happenin' Carolina

Coping with Work and Family Stress
Aug. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Stressful situations, if not dealt with effectively, can contribute to depression, anxiety, substance abuse and physical health problems. The goal of this class is to help reduce stress levels by teaching healthy coping strategies. This class requires registration. For information, call (910) 451-3536.
Nurturing Fathers Program
Aug. 25 & 27, 9 a.m. to noon
This class provides men with the opportunity to learn how to be a nurturing parent. Participants will learn how to have a strong relationship with their child, how to discipline without resorting to violence, how to manage anger, balance work and family life and use a team building philosophy. This class requires registration. For information, call (910) 451-5960.
Baby Boot Camp
Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is a fun and interactive class for expectant parents or those who have children up to 3 months of age. Baby Boot Camp participants will have the opportunity for hands-on learning of infant care skills with practice dolls and real baby bath tubs. We even provide the Empathy Belly Pregnancy Simulator for Dads to join in on the pregnancy experience. Come as a couple or individually depending on your needs. This class requires registration. For information, call (910) 449-9501.
Wilderness Wednesdays - Wonderful Water Ages 2+ Sept. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Participants can enjoy outdoor fun with their little ones while learning about nature and its habitats, water source, exploring essentials, and critters. Come out and meet other parents with little explorers just like yours. Register online or at the Outdoor Adventure Office. Recommended for children able to walk. Parent must be present. For information, call (910) 451-1440.
Teen Adventure Series
Sept. 9, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This 7-day camp is perfect for getting teens active in the great outdoors. Register for one or all sessions. Our experienced camp guides will teach teens fun outdoor activities such as kayaking, standup paddleboarding, mountain biking, and much more. great for beginners or experienced teens! Open to authorized patrons ages 12-18. Register at the Outdoor Adventure Office or call (910) 451-1440.