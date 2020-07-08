What's Happenin' Carolina

7 Principles of Making Marriage Work
July 10, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MCCS Lejeune-New River’s Family Advocacy Program hosts a class based on the teachings of Dr. John Gottman, who studied couples for over 40 years to be able to identify what makes marriages succeed or fail. Couples will work on strengthening their relationships through interactive step-by-step exercises that promote increased love, trust and admiration. Couples will also learn how to avoid using the negative interaction styles that are lethal to relationships. This class is for couples contemplating engagement; premarital couples; married and couples in a committed relationship. Couples must attend together. For more information call (910) 451-7315. Family Canoe Trip (Ages 5+) July 11, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Take your family on an adventurous canoe trip through the scenic waterways of Camp Lejeune alongside an experience guide from MCCS who will educate participants on the waterway, plant life, and nature. Space is limited and fills up quickly. Canoes hold 2 people. Children under 16 years of age need to be accompanied by an adult. Register online or at the Outdoor Adventures Office. $6 per person. Fees due at time of registration. For more information call (910) 451—1440. Explore the Outdoors Camp (Ages 9-12) July 13, 9 a.m. through July 16, 12 p.m. Over a 4-day period, kids will explore and learn about the outdoors alongside a guide. Activities will include survival skills, boating and archery. Register online or at the Outdoor Adventures Office, Camp Lejeune. Proof of age will be required with payment. Open to authorized patrons ages 9 - 12. Payment can be made over the phone and must be made within 48 hours of registration. Camp times are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily. Cost of $125 per child covers equipment and guide. For more information call (910) 451—1440. How to Start A Small Business July 14, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Room 416 at the John A. Lejeune Education Center is the site of a seminar designed to provide basic information to individuals who are thinking about starting a business. All participants are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet to work on projects during this course. For more information call (910) 451-3781.
