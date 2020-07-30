What's Happenin' Carolina

Friday Trail Ride
July 31 and Aug. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Participants will meet at the Henderson pond Mountain bike trail to complete a 2-hour trail ride. This activity is for ages 13 and older. $10 per person. This event requires registration. For more information, call (910) 451-1440.
Waterway Explorers
Aug. 3 to Aug. 8, 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Waterway Explorers will learn about the eco systems that inhabit each body of water, play games and enjoy fun activities related to local wildlife. Includes all equipment. Open to authorized patrons ages 10- 16, proof of age will be required. Call the Outdoor Adventures Office at (910) 451-1440 for information.
K-5 Back to the Books Bash To-Go!
Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
load up on school supplies, resources, goodies and participate in a virtual scavenger hunt to win door prize entries. This drive-thru event will include free lunch for the kids, free school supplies, and free books! Gather up to the minute information about the 2020-2021 school year and COVID-19 changes. Win a bicycle, laptop and gift baskets. Enjoy the Back-to-School character parade from the safety of your car. School supplies are for students K-5th grade while supplies last. Must be registered for one pick-up location only to receive supplies. For information, call (910) 449-9749.
Positive Parenting Program
Aug. 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Known as one of the most effective evidence-based parenting class. The Triple P program is based on 30 years of ongoing research. This series will give participants simple and practical strategies to help parents confidently manage their children’s behavior, prevent problems and build strong, healthy relationships with their kids. This class is offered in three individual “lunch ‘n learn” seminars and requires registration. For information, call (910) 451-3536.
Coping with Work and Family Stress
Aug. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Stressful situations, if not dealt with effectively, can contribute to depression, anxiety, substance abuse and physical health problems. The goal of this class is to help reduce stress levels by teaching healthy coping strategies and increase support from peers and leaders. This class requires registration. For information, call (910) 451-3536.