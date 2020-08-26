What's Happenin' Carolina

Wilderness Wednesdays - Wonderful Water,
Sept. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Participants can enjoy outdoor fun with their little ones while learning about nature and its habitats, water source, exploring essentials, and critters. Come out and meet other parents with little explorers just like yours. Register online or at the Outdoor Adventure Office. Recommended for children able to walk. Parent must be present. For information, call (910) 451-1440.
Teen Adventure Series,
Sept. 9, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This 7-day camp is perfect for getting teens active in the great outdoors. Register for one or all sessions. Our experienced camp guides will teach teens fun outdoor activities such as kayaking, standup paddleboarding, mountain biking, and much more. Great for beginners or experienced teens! Open to authorized patrons ages 12-18. Register at the Outdoor Adventure Office or call (910) 451-1440.
Baby Boot Camp,
Sept. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This is a fun and interactive class for expectant parents or those who have children up to 3 months of age. Baby Boot Camp participants will have the opportunity for hands-on learning of infant care skills with practice dolls and real baby bath tubs. We even provide the Empathy Belly Pregnancy Simulator for Dads to join in on the pregnancy experience. Come as a couple or individually depending on your needs.
This class requires registration. For information, call (910) 449-9501.
Nurturing Fathers Program,
Sept. 10 & 15, 9 a.m. to noon
This class provides men with the opportunity to learn how to be a nurturing parent. Participants will learn how to have a strong relationship with their child, how to discipline without resorting to violence, how to manage anger, balance work and family life and use a team building philosophy. This class requires registration. For information, call (910) 451-5960.
Five Love Languages,
Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Everyone has a love language, and we all identify primarily with one of the five love languages: Words of Affirmation, Quality Time, Receiving gifts, Acts of Service, and Physical Teach. Join Marine Corps Family Team Building program in this virtual workshop as we explore the different languages. This class requires registration. For information, call (910) 451-0176.