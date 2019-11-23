Unit: Headquarters and Support Battalion
Length of Service: 3 years
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
What do you enjoy most about cooking?
“Tasting the food. Being able to eat it or, if I’m cooking for someone else, being able to get their opinion on it. It’s satisfying to see that they are satisfied with what I’m feeding them.”
What influenced you to become a cook?
“Everybody in my family cooks. Food is a big part of my family. (My) being Mexican and my family being Honduran, we come with a lot of different traditions and different types of food that we roll into one. All those flavors are a really big part of what we get into.”
What’s your favorite type of dish?
“My favorite dish definitely has to be lasagna. Anything pasta related is just great. It’s a long cook and keeps you busy. It’s one of the longest meals to prep and then putting it all together is satisfying.”
What’s one thing people should have in their kitchens?
“Meat seasonings. Consomme goes in everything. It has a combination of vegetable flavors that bring out the best in everything. I put it on chicken or beef to draw out their flavors. There is also a kind called Magi that is very good. You should have (red) cooking wine too.”
Do you have any advice for amateur chefs?
“I would tell them to find a recipe that they are comfortable with, one that they really want to taste, and see how it turns out. Then, to not be afraid to play around with it. If there’s something you can improve on with it, maybe by adding an ingredient or switching in another vegetable. If it calls for onions maybe try some garlic with it. Be creative. You can’t go wrong with that.”
What do you like most about the recipe you’re providing?
“For how much I like to cook it was super easy. You don’t need to cook anything other than the bacon and you can’t really mess up bacon. (The recipe) is very flavorful. Funny story, I made it for the (section) contest but my husband thought it was for him. When I got home to pick up the dip for work, there was a chunk missing out of it. Even with that it still ended up winning our contest.”
Recipe:
Decadence Dip
INGREDIENTS:
16oz sour cream
2 slices bacon
Ranch dip mix
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 scallion
INSTRUCTIONS:
Yields 8 servings
1) Cook bacon until crisp. Finely chop once safe to touch. Set aside some to garnish.
2) Slice scallion
3) In a bowl, mix all ingredients except for scallion and extra bacon.
4) Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours.
5) Top dip with scallions and extra bacon. Serve with chips.
CHEF’S NOTES
If you don’t have ranch dip mix available, you can use ranch dressing mix as well. The two are interchangeable.
If scallions are out of season, use chives instead.
It is essential to let the dish sit in the fridge for 24 hours so the flavors can come together.