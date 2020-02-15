“Transitioning is the most stressful event of your military careers.”
Those were the words of retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Giles Walger, now working with Amazon, during Whole Vet’s Military Career Transition Day at American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville, Feb. 7. The event, featuring non-profits, academic institutions, government entities and international corporations, was a chance for veterans and transitioning service members to rub elbows with employers and human resource professionals who can set them on the right path to their next chapter.
“We would like that every person who steps through that door walks out of here with a future career,” said Dale Robbins, president and founder of Whole Vet. “We know that is not entirely realistic. What we can do is bring in companies that are no joke hiring vets, military members and spouses from the community and set them on that path to future employment. We aim to inspire, encourage and connect these members of the military community.”
Some employers in attendance were Whole Vet alumni. Retired U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ian Anthony, former commanding officer for the Installation Personnel Administration Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, credits the organization with finding him his current role.
“I am a Whole Vet baby,” Anthony said. “I was admin with the Marine Corps and now I am a project manager working with electrical engineering. They got me in touch with a company (Pike Enterprises) that got me trained up and able to use my skills from the service. I tell people, you have to do your TRS (transition readiness seminar), have to build a resume and have to go to these Whole Vet events.”
Valerie Bennett, who left the service as a staff sergeant in 2017 and is now a project manager with Cisco Systems, agrees that one’s military occupational specialty (MOS) does not have as much of a bearing on future career plans.
“The best advice I ever got was to look at what you value and find a company that reflects that,” Bennett said. “What you did in your MOS is fantastic but that is not all you are capable of. If you were an infantry Marine, you still have an understanding of logistics, administration and other things. Assess what your gifts are and show employers everything you can bring to the table.”
Walger, the former executive officer with Headquarters and Support Battalion on MCB Camp Lejeune, highlighted the importance of networking.
“One of my strategies was to use these hiring events to narrow the scope of my search,” Walger said. “Each event I attended I came prepared. I talked to these HR professionals who have done this forever and got their insight to overcome the preconceived notions I had going into my employment search. … Everybody here today is here for a reason. They need to fill a position.”