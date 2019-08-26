Typical museums are places to observe collections of objects. A children’s museum is interactive, hands-on, and unstructured to allow children to follow their own interests for as long as desired.
Marine Corps Community Services partnered with Zing Zumm Children’s Museum for a morning of free play for military members and their families, Aug. 12.
“Events like today allow families to network and discover,” said Patrick Larkin, manager of MCCS’s Exceptional Family Member Program. “Places like Zing Zumm are new entertainment agencies in Jacksonville that allow families a safe space for kids to play and learn. It also leads to connections amongst military families.”
Zing Zumm Children’s Museum of Jacksonville is a museum for children under ten years old. Zing Zumm provides a safe and nurturing environment for families to spend quality time together where children can play uninhibited. Located in the former Boomtown Furniture building on New Bridge Street in downtown Jacksonville, children will find three separate rooms to explore.
“Zing Zumm is a hands on, innovative and interactive museum,” said Christine Phelps, a board member with Zing Zumm Children’s Museum. “We designed it to inspire children’s imaginations. It took 13 years to go from an idea discussed by a bunch of former educators to finding and redesigning the building we are standing in. We could not have done it without the local community.”
Phelps also touched on the importance of learning through interaction.
“Everything in here is purposeful,” Phelps said. “As children play, explore and discover, lifelong learning is nurtured. We even have a calming room for kids who have sensory issues or become over stimulated. It has been a joy to work with MCCS. We have only been open for seven months and we have already had over 10,000 patrons. It is very exciting.”