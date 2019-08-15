Coastal Carolina Family & Parenting: August-September Issue 7 hrs ago Read the latest issue: Latest News Coastal Carolina Family & Parenting: August-September Issue Kid’s Day on MCAS New River: a super setup for the school year Books and brass band make for an exciting reading program grand finale Land and Wildlife Resources surveys game populations on MCB Camp Lejeune Lyman Rd. Paving projections through Oct. 11 Swansboro football coaches with Marine Corps experience share special bond with big senior class Area coaches talk 2019 season ahead of MFCU Football Jamboree Intramural soccer: MAG 26 remains undefeated Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAll-Marine wrestling team hosts Lejeune Open, scouts talentNavy boat crews: Range control on the waterwaysSneads Ferry Shrimp Festival showcases local cuisine, cultureCol. Huber assumes command of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry PointArea coaches talk 2019 season ahead of MFCU Football JamboreeLejeune football begins new chapter in 2019Veterans in Piping Program graduates 16 service membersSwansboro football coaches with Marine Corps experience share special bond with big senior classCamp Geiger Marine to compete in Military World Games this fallEmbry-Riddle sponsored classes open at MCAS New River Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. src=https://bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com/camplejeuneglobe.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/f/28/f285f4a6-bf91-11e9-889f-dfffa22368c8/5d55b112aeee8.image.jpg?resize=500%2C537a> Stocks Market Data by TradingView