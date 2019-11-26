U.S. Navy Capt. Cameron L. Waggoner relinquished his duties as commander of Field Medical Training Battalion-East (FMTB-E), to Cmdr. Randy L. Panke at a change of command ceremony on Camp Johnson, Nov. 21.
During his one-year tenure at FMTB-E, Waggoner oversaw the training of nearly 2,300 corpsmen and religious program specialists, with a graduation rate of 98 percent, which Waggoner attributes to his staff’s hard work, commitment and dedication.
“Thank you to everyone here today,” said Waggoner. “Without you, it wouldn’t have been possible. I could never have done this without my staff.”
Waggoner not only passed along his duties and responsibilities, but celebrated his retirement from naval service after 41 years. Friends, family members and colleagues were in attendance to support Waggoner as he bid farewell to a lengthy active duty career.
“What makes him a great leader, is not just his personal leadership, his service or his growing of FMTB capabilities,” said Brig. Gen. Jason Morris, commanding officer, Marine Corps Training Command. “It’s his stewardship of the resources he was given, his dedication to his staff, and the way he passes off this command better than he found it.”
Panke previously served as the FMTB-E executive officer, and hopes to carry on the success Waggoner had with the unit and Sailors.
“I have no concerns about how hardworking the staff is here at FMTB,” said Panke. “I’ve seen the hard work these people do day in and day out; all that I ask is that you continue to push to complete the mission. I am honored to have this position. I definitely have some big shoes to fill, and I look forward to serving with all the staff and students here.”