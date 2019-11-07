By Globe Staff Happy 244th Birthday Marines By Globe Staff Nov 7, 2019 Updated 23 hrs ago Read the latest issue: Latest News From the Provost Marshal's Office: Camp Lejeune Marines lose thousands of dollars Football Pick 'Ems: Week 12 Live in privatized housing or the barracks? The Marine Corps wants to hear from you! Families celebrate 244th Marine Corps Birthday at Tarawa Terrace Happy 244th Birthday Marines Five takeaways from Lejeune’s loss to East Carteret Cross Country: Lejeune boys continue streak of regional titles Devil Pups end season with win in 8-0 goal fest Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2nd Marine Division to conduct largest warfighting exercise in three decadesRetired Marine, Jacksonville resident, honoredFrom the Provost Marshal's Office: Camp Lejeune Marines lose thousands of dollarsEarnest B. Freeman retires after 45 years of combined serviceDevil Pups end season with win in 8-0 goal festFamilies celebrate 244th Marine Corps Birthday at Tarawa TerraceAthlete of the Week: Michayla "MK" WittnerHM2 Sabrina Tyson named October Service Member of the MonthLive in privatized housing or the barracks? The Marine Corps wants to hear from you!Happy 244th Birthday Marines ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Nov 9 Annual Onslow County Veterans Day Parade Sat, Nov 9, 2019 October Blood Drive Calendar October Blood Drive Calendar - NMCCL October Blood Drive Calendar - NMCCL Happy 243rd Birthday Marines Happy 244th Birthday Marines Happy 244th Birthday Marines Happy 244th Birthday Marines Stocks Market Data by TradingView