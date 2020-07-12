Maybe you’ve noticed there’s a lot going on right now. Maybe you’ve noticed that some of your friends and family are experiencing anxiety over world events. You may even be struggling with their effects on your life. I’m not going to write about current events or about anxiety today; there are enough outlets for those discussions. I’d like to begin for you a discussion of peace that I hope you will continue to consider and add your thoughts as you interact with others over the coming weeks. The prophet Isaiah speaks of God’s peace in this way: “You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you” (Is 26:3). I’d like to take you back about 150 years to the 1870s. An American lawyer, businessman and investor named Horatio Spafford lived in Chicago with his wife, four daughters and one son. In 1871, tragedy began, when their son died of pneumonia. Later that year, the Great Chicago Fire struck many of their investments and properties, leaving the family in near financial ruin. Two years later, he sent his family to Europe on a ship, with the intent to join them after wrapping up some matters in Chicago. On the voyage to Europe, the ship was struck by another and sunk in the Atlantic. His wife Anna was rescued, but the four daughters were lost at sea. Anna’s telegram to him included the words “Saved alone. What shall I do?” Horatio booked passage on the next possible ship to Europe, no doubt with a flood of grief filling his soul. As he had requested, one of the ship’s crew informed him at the time when he passed most nearly to the place where his daughters had been lost. Overcome with emotion, in six stanzas Horatio poured out his heart to God, reflecting peace in a time of unimaginable sorrow and tragedy. This is the first stanza he wrote: When peace like a river, attendeth my way, When sorrows like sea billows roll; Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to know It is well, it is well, with my soul. In this hymn, he expresses his confidence in God’s power and grace; that even though he had lost much in life, God’s promises were true. Horatio understood that his fortune, abilities, even his family were not the source of his peace. Peace, by his understanding, was the state of his soul in relation to God. Today, when uncertainty is around us, we can find peace as we trust God. Peace is found not by reaching down and trying harder; that’s simply more struggle and often results in more anxiety. We can find peace in affirming our relationship with God and his care for us. As Horatio Spafford knew, peace comes from knowing that our soul is entrusted to God.
