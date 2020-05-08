In addition to the loss of after school jobs and extracurriculars, high school students are also facing stressors related to their academic futures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Juniors face fewer chances to take the SAT or ACT and improve their scores for college applications this fall, and the future of some seniors has been affected as well.
Caroline Morgan, a senior at Lejeune High says that she faces a hard decision after all of the colleges that she applied to canceled their admitted students days.
“I really wasn’t sure which school I was going to choose and so I was waiting to actually visit all of the campuses and see which one felt right,”said Morgan. “I have realized that I don't want to be too far away from my family.”
Lauren McClane, another LHS senior, has changed her college decision, in part because of the effects of COVID-19.
“I was originally going to college at Fordham in New York City but because I got off the waitlist at UNC Chapel Hill I’ve changed my decision. My parents were worried about me going to the epicenter of it all and so with the surprise of getting into UNC Chapel Hill, it just makes perfect sense to go there instead,” McClane said.
For some, COVID-19 has actually helped them get into their dream school. Angelina Heiser was deferred at East Carolina University, but the university offered to reconsider her application if she could retake the SAT and score higher. Because all SAT test dates were cancelled, ECU reconsidered her application anyways and she was admitted.
“I’m super happy about how it turned out because I was worried about being able to get in, but now I’m in.” Heiser said.
With some colleges already considering going online for this fall semester, the future of college bound seniors is still uncertain but after a rough senior year, seniors are hoping for the best.