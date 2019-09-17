The Lejeune High School volleyball team dropped its second Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) match of the season at home on Sept. 12 to Southwest Onslow. Southwest (2-4, 1-1) won three out of four sets to capture their first conference win of the season.
The Stallions took the first set by a score of 25-18 before swiping the second 25-23. Lejeune (1-5, 0-2) bounced back in set three with a 25-23 win of their own to force a fourth set, but the Stallions had a strong showing in the fourth, winning it 25-12 and taking the match 3-1.
Karen Walzer, Lejeune’s volleyball head coach, said after the match that the outcome was more a result of her team’s play rather than the opponent’s.
“I think we had really good moments, and I think we had really bad moments,” said Walzer, Lejeune’s third-year coach. “I think we beat ourselves this game.”
One thing Walzer wanted was her team to respond better when faced with adversity.
“We lacked communication, and then we just got down on ourselves, and it’s almost like we gave up, so that was a little disappointing,” Walzer said, who did acknowledge Lejeune had “some great plays” despite the loss.
Lejeune’s Jael Walzer led the team with six kills as Tori Scarborough had four kills along with a block and an ace. Jameela Rod tallied 11 assists on the night and two kills. Pricilla Esparza had two aces, a couple kills and a trio of blocks for the Devil Pups as Amayah White had a pair of aces to go with two kills and a block.
Lejeune will try for win number two on Sept. 17 when Richlands visits the Devil Pups at Brewster Middle School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. LHS then heads to Trask on Sept. 19.
In junior varsity action, Southwest Onslow took down Lejeune 2-0 by scores of 25-7 and 25-9.
Varsity final: SWO 3, LHS 1
Game 1: 25-18 SWO
Game 2: 25-23 SWO
Game 3: 25-23 LHS
Game 4: 25-12 SWO