Brig. Gen. (select) Forrest C. Poole III assumed command of 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) from Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Stewart during a ceremony at Camp Lejeune, May 29.
Stewart was praised for his accomplishments during his time in command by Lt. Gen. Beaudreault, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force. He credits the 2nd MLG Marines and Sailors who served for and alongside of him for his success as a commander.
“I can highlight a few of the successes, the day-to-day readiness that’s improved, and the focus on warfighting,” said Beaudreault.
Stewart, who served as the commanding general of 2nd MLG from June 2018 to May 2020, will be taking his next assignment at United States Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
“I’m humbled and honored to have served in the 2nd MLG,” said Stewart. “I don’t know if you know, but when we exchanged the colors, I didn’t want to let go because I don’t want to leave. It’s been two incredible years.”
Poole served as the executive assistant to the deputy commandant, Installations and Logistics, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, D.C., prior to assuming command of 2nd MLG. He was welcomed by the 2nd MLG family which he addressed during the ceremony.
“My commander’s intent is very simple, it’s three words: fight, serve and support,” said Poole.
2nd MLG provides tactical logistics support above the organic capabilities of supported elements of II MEF and task-organized Logistics Combat Elements in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations.